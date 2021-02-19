2021 River Dragons Ticketing Information

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are announcing ticketing information for the shortened 2021 hockey season today.

As mentioned in previous releases, the River Dragons, City of Columbus and the Columbus Civic Center will be using an attendance ramp-up plan for the beginning of the season to ensure that all proper health and safety protocols can be met and properly followed. With this in mind, the ramp-up will go as follows.

Thursday, March 4 vs Port Huron: 0 in attendance

Friday, March 5 vs Port Huron: 500 frontline workers

Wednesday, March 10 vs Carolina: 500 general admission tickets

Friday, March 12 vs Carolina and beyond: ~1,500 in attendance, with social distancing protocols in effect

"We have the utmost confidence that this ramp-up will set us up in a situation where we can have the most fans we're allowed in the building safely in the quickest way possible" Ignite Sports Owner Jeff Croop said. "The City and the building have been tremendous to work with to be able to make this possible, and I know our fans are itching to see some hockey again."

For our home opener, there will be no fans allowed in the building. Following that, the River Dragons will be holding a frontline appreciation game where 500 frontline workers will be allowed into the building for the game as part of the ramp-up. Entry to the game will be based on a lottery drawing from the River Dragons new referral site PassThePuck.hockey

At PassThePuck.hockey, frontline workers can enter their information and occupation to be entered into the lottery system. From there, 250 entries will be selected to receive two tickets to the March 5th game.

"We are so grateful of frontline workers here in our community, they are real life heroes" Civic Center Director Rob Landers said. "I have been fortunate to work with Fire/EMS, our police departments and local hospitals and our hope through this game is to share our gratitude for all your efforts."

Please visit PassThePuck.hockey to enter or nominate a deserving frontline worker!

After the March 4-5 weekend, ticketing will be handled in the following manner:

Inside Edge Club (IEC) members, who are already enrolled, will be contacted to fulfill ticket order forms for the current games scheduled in the month of March. All IEC ticket orders must be completed no later than March 1. Tickets for April games will become available at a later date and will follow a similar method.

Based on availability after the IEC ticket orders, tickets will go on sale to the general public starting March 8th. Tickets will be available at TicketMaster or at the Civic Center Box Office. The Box Office will be open starting March 8th and have the following hours:

Monday-Friday 10am-5pm

Weekend game days 1pm-game time

Because of the month-by-month nature of the ticket sales, season tickets will not be available for the 2021 season. Inside Edge Club members that have elected to put money into a 2021 account can use that money to purchase single game tickets or roll their money over into the 21-22 season.

Ticket prices for the 2021 season are as follows:

Glass: $30

Ice: $26

100: $22

200: $18

201B and 212B: $12

Tickets for this season will be sold in pods (groups of 2-6) throughout the arena. Box office purchases and Ticketmaster online purchases will both accommodate fans as best as they can to seat them in their desired section, based on pod size and availability.

On game days, fans will be allowed into the building 60 minutes before puck drop. IEC members will be allowed entry 90 minutes before puck drop. All fans must proceed directly to their seats upon admittance and follow posted signs throughout the Civic Center that will help better manage traffic flow. The Civic Center will be instituting a no-bag policy this season, with the exception of medical bags and diaper bags. Details and screening for fans are being finalized and information will be made available soon.

The City of Columbus, the Civic Center and the River Dragons thank all of the fans for their patience and understanding as we head into one of the most remarkable sports seasons in Columbus history. We hope you all stay safe and enjoy this upcoming River Dragons season!

In the event that a game gets canceled: Tickets will not be refunded. The physical ticket will be good for exchange for any CRD game through April 1, 2022 (excludes playoffs). In the event that a game gets postponed: Tickets will be honored on the postponement date only.

