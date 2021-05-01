2021 Kernels Opening Night Roster Revealed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce an initial roster of 30 individuals to begin the 2021 season. The Kernels corps currently includes 28 active players, one man on the injured list, and one person on the temporary inactive list. Cedar Rapids will begin its first year within the High-A Central at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday with its Opening Night contest against the Peoria Chiefs at Perfect Game field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Eight players are recognized as top Twins prospects between The Athletic, Baseball America, and MLB Pipeline. Right-handed pitchers Matt Canterino (highest rating of #7, The Athletic/MLB Pipeline) and Blayne Enlow (#9, Baseball America) hold the highest prospect rankings of any current Kernels. Outfielder Matt Wallner (#12, The Athletic) owns the best rating among position players.

23 of the 30 Kernels on the Opening Night roster have previous playing experience for Cedar Rapids during its time in the Class A Midwest League. Canterino, Enlow, and Wallner are joined by fellow Minnesota prospects Seth Gray (#26, MLB Pipeline), Wander Javier (#22, MLB Pipeline), Gabriel Maciel (#39, The Athletic), Luis Rijo (#27, MLB Pipeline), and Spencer Steer (#24, The Athletic). 2019 Midwest League All-Stars Gabe Snyder and Chris Williams also highlight the group of returners.

Cedar Rapids will play a 120-game schedule in 2021 that includes 60 home games at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Fans are encouraged to check out the COVID-19 Readiness Plan for updates on guidelines and procedures for home contests this year. Audio broadcast coverage of Kernels contests will be available online at www.kernels.com. Fans can also stream all Cedar Rapids home games and select road games with a subscription to MiLB.TV.

The grand reopening of Kernels baseball, presented by KCRG, is slated for Tuesday evening at 6:35 p.m. when Cedar Rapids hosts the Peoria Chiefs. One lucky fan at Tuesday's tilt will win a free 70-inch big screen television thanks to First Federal Credit Union. Plus, the first 500 fans through the gates can get their own 2021 Kernels magnet schedule sponsored by Jason Naaktgeboren of Pinnacle Realty.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

