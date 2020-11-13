2021-2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now

November 13, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release





MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm returns to the ice October of 2021 and new Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now.

The Storm's new Season Ticket Membership plan costs $399 and is available for any seat in the arena. For the same price fans can also choose the option of receiving 28 any-game tickets that can be used to obtain the best seats available in the arena for any games of their choosing.

More than 250 Season Ticket Members from the first two seasons of Storm hockey have already renewed their seats for the 2021-2022 season.

"We are well aware of the passion for hockey in the Quad Cities," said Storm owner John Dawson, "but the numbers we have seen so far have blown away even our most optimistic projections to this point in the offseason."

Season Ticket Memberships also include free parking to every home game, discounts in the Storm team store and exclusive meet & greets with Storm players & Radar.

Quad City Storm single game tickets will go on sale in the Summer of 2021 and prices will be as follows:

Upper Bowl Value Seats: $12

Upper Bowl Seats & Lower Bowl Endzone Seats: $17

Upper Bowl Premium and Lower Bowl Sideline Seats: $22

Glass Seats: $35

Fans wanting to lock in their season tickets or tour the arena to view available seating can do so by calling 309-277-1343, emailing [email protected] or messaging the Storm directly on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2020

2021-2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now - Quad City Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.