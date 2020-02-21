2020 Spring Training Schedule Set

February 21, 2020 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





All games at 1:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Home games at Ft. Myers CenturyLink Sports Complex. Game times are subject to change. Each team listed will be composed of Triple-A squads from their respective parent clubs. Recaps of each game will be featured on WINGIN' IT, the official blog of the Rochester Red Wings.

Camp Day indicates games will be played amongst Twins minor leaguers from Triple-A and Double-A.

Wednesday, March 4 - All minor league players report

Wednesday, March 11 to Monday, March 16 - Minor League Workouts/Camp Day

Tuesday, March 17 - at Pawtucket (Red Sox) in Ft. Myers

Wednesday, March 18 - vs. Pawtucket (Red Sox)

Thursday, March 19 - at Gwinnett (Braves) in Venice

Friday, March 20 - vs. Pawtucket (Red Sox)

Saturday, March 21 - Camp Day

Sunday, March 22 - Camp Day

Monday, March 23 - Camp Day

Tuesday, March 24 - vs. Pawtucket (Red Sox)

Wednesday, March 25 - at Pawtucket (Red Sox) in Ft. Myers

Thursday, March 26 - vs. Pawtucket (Red Sox)

Friday, March 27 - at Pawtucket (Red Sox) in Ft. Myers

Saturday, March 28 - at Durham (Rays) in Port Charlotte

Sunday, March 29 - Camp Day

Monday, March 30 - at Pawtucket (Red Sox) in Ft. Myers

Tuesday, March 31 - vs. Gwinnett (Braves)

Wednesday, April 1 - vs. Durham (Rays)

Thursday, April 2 - at Pawtucket (Red Sox) in Ft. Myers

Friday, April 3 - 10 a.m. vs. Pawtucket (Red Sox)

Saturday, April 4 - 10 a.m. at Pawtucket (Red Sox) in Ft. Myers

Sunday, April 5 - Red Wings Break Camp

The Red Wings will be arriving in Rochester on Sunday, April 5 for the start of the regular season. The 92nd-Annual Welcome Home Dinner is set for Tuesday, April 7 and Opening Day is Thursday, April 9 at 4:05 p.m. at Frontier Field against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Single-game tickets are ON SALE NOW. Group tickets (20 or more) are available now by calling 585-454-1001.

