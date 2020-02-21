Baseball's Back Bash Set for Friday, March 27

February 21, 2020 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





Our 4th Annual Baseball's Back Bash returns on Friday, March 27 to get YOU ready for another exciting season of Red Wings Baseball at Frontier Field! This FREE event will run from 4 pm to 6:30 pm and coincide with the opening of the Red Wings Ticket Office for the 2020 season. A TON of our brand-new merchandise for the 2020 season will be revealed for the first time at the Bash.

What does the 2020 Baseball's Back Bash include:

FOOD: Zweigle's will have a food truck at the ballpark serving up FREE Zweigle's products. Mac 'N Cheese will also be available.

BEVERAGES: $2 draft beers and $1 soda/water available for all fans.

MUSIC: Local cover band Genesee Saw will be cranking out classic rock tunes! Check them out here.

FUN: We'll have both our Speed Pitch and Bounce House inflatables set up along with a few tailgate-style games.

It wouldn't be a party without a couple crazy birds and Mac! All three mascots will be available for photos and autographs throughout the evening.

RAFFLE PRIZES: For every $20 spent in the Red Wings Team Store on this day, fans will receive a raffle ticket. We'll announce a raffle winner at 5 pm, 5:30 pm and 6 pm. Fans MUST be present to win.

5 pm Prize: Red Wings Opening Day flap hat giveaway AND 30 Diamond Dollars.

5:30 pm Prize: Red Wings Replica Jersey.

6 pm Prize: Red Wings Giveaway Guarantee Club Membership.

TEAM STORE: All new merchandise for the 2020 season will go on sale for the first time at the Bash!

SEASON SEAT PICK UP: Red Wings Season Seat Holders can pick up their tickets beginning on this day as well.

The Red Wings 2020 home opener is Thursday, April 9 at 4:05 pm against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs! Single-game tickets for all 70 home games are on sale NOW at RedWingsBaseball.com.

