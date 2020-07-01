2020 Season Shelved

July 1, 2020 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release





Brooklyn, NY - In accordance with the news from Major League Baseball (MLB) and the New York-Penn League (NYPL), the 2020 Championship season will not be played across Minor League Baseball for the first time since its founding in 1901, which officially cancels the 2020 Brooklyn Cyclones season.

"Like all of our fans, we were looking forward to the 2020 season and celebrating our 2019 NYPL championship, but completely support the decision to cancel to the 2020 season given the public health concerns around playing games in 2020." " said Cyclones Vice President Steve Cohen "We love bobbleheads and t-shirt tosses, and hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark, but right now our focus needs to be the health and safety of our fans, players and staff. We look forward to moving forward and working towards a safe, and healthy, 2021 season of Brooklyn Cyclones baseball. "

To that end, the Brooklyn Cyclones have also announced official policies on tickets purchased for the 2020 season. All tickets bought through the Cyclones ticket office will be eligible for a credit/exchange for tickets to the 2021 season or a refund. Refunds will be processed beginning Monday July 6th and will be processed weekly through August 17, 2020. Refund requests will be accepted through August 17th. After that date the team will assume fans want to renew or exchange tickets for the 2021 season. Tickets purchased through third party vendors will not be eligible for refunds from the Brooklyn Cyclones but rather through the original third-party vendor. Those tickets will, however, be eligible for exchange for one year from the date of the game purchased. For FAQ please visit BrooklynCyclones.com/COVID

Season Seat Members

Season ticket holders will be given the option of letting the team retain their payments and thus renewing for the 2021 season or getting a refund for their season seat memberships for the 2020 season. Those who roll over their 2020 payments into 2021 tickets will also receive a 15% bonus credit towards the 2021 campaign. Season Seat members can contact Nick Monteleone, Box Office Manager at [email protected]

Groups, Partial Season, Picnics and Premium Seating Tickets

Those who purchased partial season plans, group packages, picnic packages, luxury suites or rooftops, you will have the ability to roll over your payment from the 2020 season into a credit for the 2021 season with a 10% bonus credit added for game tickets for the 2021 season. Please contact your Cyclones Representative to begin the process of rolling over your payment towards 2021 or to begin the refund process.

Bonus credit has no cash value, is not redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and non-refundable, and expires at the conclusion of the 2021 regular season.

The Brooklyn Cyclones staff are not working at the stadium so direct email is the best way to contact the team. For a complete list of staff email contacts, please visit BrooklynCyclones.com and click on the "FRONT OFFICE" tab.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from July 1, 2020

2020 Season Shelved - Brooklyn Cyclones

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.