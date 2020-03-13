2020 Baysox Season Delayed Due to Coronavirus

BOWIE, Md. - Major League and Minor League Baseball has announced that the start of 2020 season will be delayed until further notice due to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The decision was made after consultation with medical professionals Wednesday afternoon, and the Baysox are fully supportive of the two leagues' decisions to push Opening Day back to a later date.

The Baysox are a valued community partner of the City of Bowie and Prince George's County, and we look forward to playing baseball during the 2020 season when it is deemed safe. We're excited to see everyone at Prince George's Stadium this year, but the health of the fans, players, staff and fellow community members are of the highest priority at this time.

This is an ongoing situation with no set timetable as to when the season will start. We will provide updates across all means of communication as soon as they are available. Fans who have questions may call the Baysox Front Office at (301) 805-6000.

The Bowie Baysox 2020 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox will return in 2020 to celebrate their 28th Season. To keep up with Baysox news during the offseason, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

