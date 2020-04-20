2019 Major Leaguer Josh Lucas Joins Ducks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Josh Lucas. The three-year Major League veteran enters his first season with the Ducks and 10th in professional baseball.

"I look forward to playing on Long Island in front of our fans and getting back to baseball," said Lucas. "There is a lot of experience on the coaching staff that is definitely going to help myself and the rest of the team. I've only heard good things about Long Island from the guys I know that have been through there."

Lucas has pitched in the Major Leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals (2017), Oakland Athletics (2018) and Baltimore Orioles (2019). He has appeared in 22 MLB games (one start), striking out 37 batters over 37.1 innings of work and recording one save. The Florida native tossed two innings of one-run ball and struck out two in his Major League debut on August 19, 2017, at Pittsburgh. He spent most of 2019 with the Norfolk Tides (AAA, Orioles) and Fresno Grizzlies (AAA, Nationals), combining to make 23 appearances (two starts) and recording a pair of saves.

The 29-year-old previously compiled an impressive 2.56 ERA, five saves, and 32 strikeouts over 38.2 innings in 31 appearances with the Nashville Sounds (AAA, Athletics) in 2018. He was selected as a Texas League Mid-Season All-Star in 2016, posting a 4-2 record with a 3.25 ERA and 16 saves in 38 games with the Springfield Cardinals (AA, Cardinals) that year. In 250 minor league games (16 starts), the 6-foot-6 righty has a 25-21 record with a 3.53 ERA, 56 saves, 350 strikeouts and 104 walks over 390 innings. Lucas was originally selected by the Cardinals in the 21st round of the 2010 amateur draft out of the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

