2019-2020 Marksmen Home Schedule Announced

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - With just over three months until the start of the Fayetteville Marksmen professional hockey team's third season, the team announces its 2019-2020 Home Schedule at the Crown Coliseum.

For the second-year in a row, the Marksmen home-opener is scheduled for October 19 - this time falling on a Saturday night. The schedule features 11 Friday, 12 Saturday, Three Sunday, and Two Thursday games - with the Thursdays being the Marksmen's first-ever Thanksgiving Day game and the return of the ever-popular Education Day Game. This will also be the first time the team has ever played a game on Leap Year Day of February 29.

10 of the 28 Home Games for the Marksmen will be played in the 2019 portion of the schedule, with 18 home dates between January and April. With the benefit of this schedule, Marksmen fans will never have to wait longer than two weeks for another home game, making the wait to see Marksmen hockey never a long one. The season comes to an end with a heavy home schedule in the final rush toward the playoffs in March and April.

Without further ado, here is the 2019-2020 Fayetteville Marksmen home schedule:

Sat, Oct. 19 - 6 P.M. vs Knoxville

Fri, Nov. 1 - 7 P.M. vs Pensacola

Sat, Nov. 2 - 6 P.M. vs Pensacola

Fri, Nov. 15 - 7 P.M. vs Roanoke

Sat, Nov. 16 - 6 P.M. vs Roanoke

Thur, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving) - 7 P.M. vs Roanoke

Sat, Nov. 30 - 6 P.M. vs Knoxville

Fri, Dec. 13 - 7 P.M. vs Hunstville

Sat, Dec. 14 - 6 P.M. vs Huntsville

Fri, Dec. 27 - 7 P.M. vs Knoxville

Sat, Jan. 4 - 6 P.M. vs Roanoke

Fri, Jan. 17 - 7 P.M. vs Macon

Sat, Jan. 18 - 6 P.M. vs Knoxville

Fri, Jan. 24 - 7 P.M. vs Evansville

Sat, Jan. 25 - 6 P.M. vs Evansville

Sun, Jan. 26 - 3 P.M. vs Evansville

Fri, Feb. 7 - 7 P.M. vs Birmingham

Sat, Feb. 8 - 6 P.M. vs Birmingham

Sun, Feb. 9 - 3 P.M. vs Macon

Thur, Feb. 20 - 10 A.M. vs Macon

Fri, Feb. 28 - 7 P.M. vs Roanoke

Sat, Feb 29 - 6 P.M. vs Roanoke

Fri, March 13 - 7 P.M. vs Peoria

Sat, March 14 - 6 P.M. vs Peoria

Sun, March 15 - 3 P.M. vs Peoria

Fri, March 20 - 7 P.M. vs Macon

Sat, March 21 - 6 P.M. vs Macon

Fri, Apr. 3 - 7 P.M. vs Knoxville

With our home schedule released, the time for schedule planning for our fans has come to begin preparations on their games to attend. Now knowing what nights we play, the time has never been better to get YOUR 2019-2020 Marksmen Season Tickets.

The preparation for the 2019-2020 season begins now for the Fayetteville Marksmen organization! Season Tickets are on-sale now, with the most affordable plans and best benefits we've ever offered.

If you're interested in partnering up with the Marksmen organization, or hearing about our season ticket packages, group packages, mini-plans, or advertising benefits in-arena or with the broadcast, email Director of Digital Marketing and Media Shawn Bednard, SBednard@MarksmenHockey.com or call the Marksmen Office at (910) 321-0123.

