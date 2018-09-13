2018 Festival of Beers to Feature Local "QuAkron"-Area Breweries

September 13, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





(AKRON, OHIO) - The annual Festival of Beers at Canal Park is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 22 from 4-7 p.m. The list includes more than 40 different breweries, more than 150 beers, including a special "QuAkron" section comprised of 18 local Northeast Ohio breweries with more than 60 different beers. There will be national breweries and additional Ohio-based breweries still to be announced.

Along with admission to the 2018 Festival of Beers at Canal Park, tickets include a commemorative sampling glass and 25 sample tickets. In addition, a D.J. and food options will be available throughout the stadium's concession stands. There will also be pretzel necklaces available for the beerfest experts for a small donation to Akron Children's Hospital.

Tickets for the three-hour event are $30 in advance, and $35 at the gates the day of the event. There's also a VIP package for $50 available, which includes first-access to the beer-sampling event at 3:30 p.m.

A designated driver ticket is available for $20, which will include a hot dog, chips, unlimited fountain drinks, and a goody bag. The designated driver ticket is not available through online purchasing, only at the box office or by phone.

There are three ways for fans to purchase tickets: in-person at the Canal Park box office during normal business hours (10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday), by calling the Akron RubberDucks box office at 330-253-5153, or online at www.akronrubberducks.com.

97.5 WONE is the official media partner of the 2018 Ballpark Festival of Beers and will provide information and updates.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2018 season, powered by FirstEnergy, will be the franchise's 22nd since moving to Akron. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the RubberDucks' website, www.akronrubberducks.com, Facebook www.facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, Twitter feed @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

2018 Ballpark Festival of Beers

What: More than 150 beers from all over America, including an exclusive local "QuAkron" section of 18 Northeast Ohio breweries

When: Saturday, Sept. 22 from 4 - 7 p.m.

Where: Canal Park, 300 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio, 44308

Tickets: $30 in advance; $35 at the gate. VIP Package for $50. Available on www.akronrubberducks.com, at the Canal Park Box Office or by calling 330-253-5153. Designated Driver tickets ($20) are not available online.

Tickets Include: Admission to the Ballpark Festival of Beers, a commemorative sampling glass, 25 samples

Food Options will be Available

2018 Festival of Beers Local "QuAkron" Breweries

(as of Sept. 13)

Brewery Location

Akronym Brewing Akron

Aqueduct Brewing Akron

Canton Brewing Co. Canton

Fat Heads Brewery Middleburg Hts.

Headtrip Brewery Stow

Hop Tree Brewing Hudson

Hoppin' Frog Brewery Akron

Ignite Brewing Co. Barberton

Lager Heads Brewery Medina

Lock 15 Brewing Co. Akron

Maize Valley Winery & Craft Brewery Hartville

Missing Mountain Brewing Co. Cuyahoga Falls

Mucky Duck Brewery Akron

Paradigm Shift Brewing Massillon

R. Shea Brewing Akron

Royal Docks Brewing Co. Canton

Sandy Springs Brewery Co. Minerva

Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. Akron

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.