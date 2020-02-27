2017 Frontier League MVP, David Harris, and Victor Payano Sign with Blue Crabs

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the signing of outfielder David Harris and left-handed pitcher Victor Payano on Thursday afternoon.

David Harris has been wildly successful over his past three seasons. In 2017, Harris, as a member of the Schaumburg Boomers was awarded the Frontier League's Morgan Burkhart Most Valuable Player Award. That season Harris set Boomers franchise records in batting average and RBI. He continued to dominate in 2018 and 2019 for the New Jersey Jackals of the formerly Canadian-American Association, holding a batting average of .331 and .342 respectively.

The Blue Crabs traded the New Jersey Jackals right-handed pitcher John Hayes for David Harris, and after subsequently signing one of the best players in the Frontier League, the Blue Crabs signed left-handed pitcher Victor Payano who will be making his first appearance in independent baseball after spending ten seasons in the Texas Rangers, Miami Marlins, and Cincinnati Reds organizations.

The Dominican Republic native spent each of the last five seasons in either Double-A or Triple-A. Payano began his career as a starting pitcher but has transitioned into a relief role over the last three seasons.

"We feel very confident about the roster we have put together this season. Adding a MVP from the Frontier League and a stellar southpaw for our bullpen are monumental signings, and are another reason why we consider our team to be among the best in the league," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

