Atlantic League Mini-Camp Update

February 27, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release





(Lancaster, Pa.) - All 184 position player spots have been SOLD OUT in Orlando, Florida, and Tucson, Arizona, for the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) tryout mini-camps co-hosted by Prospect Dugout. There are a limited number of pitcher spots remaining, and those are expected to fill up quickly. The event in Orlando will be held from March 30 to April 2, and the Tucson camp runs from April 6 to April 9.

The 4-day professional mini-camps are opportunities for free agent baseball players to earn contracts for 2020. Atlantic League clubs will offer more than 30 contracts to players from the two events. The camps are expected to stock a substantial portion of the ALPB Road Warriors team.

The mini-camp tryouts will also be attended by scouts from Major League Baseball organizations, plus managers, coaches, and representatives from other professional leagues. At the conclusion of the event, Atlantic League clubs will conduct a player draft. The 2019 Atlantic League - Prospect Dugout tryouts were an unprecedented success: 41 free agent players from that event signed to professional contracts. The events are closed to the public.

The ALPB has reserved spots for players with high-level professional experience. Players with MLB or AAA experience who wish to attend the mini-camps should email info@prospectdugout.com to request a waiver allowing them to participate in the events.

