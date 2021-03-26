2016 World Series Champion Joins Ducks

March 26, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of left-handed pitcher with Major League experience Rob Zastryzny. He begins his first season with the Ducks and eighth in professional baseball.

"Rob has pitched in Major League games as recently as 2018 and pitched at the Baltimore Orioles alternate site in 2020," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We are excited to add his arm to our pitching staff."

Zastryzny spent parts of three seasons (2016-18) in the Major Leagues with the Chicago Cubs. He appeared in 18 games (one start), totaling a 2-0 record with a 4.41 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 34.2 innings pitched. The Canada native was called up to the big leagues for the first time in 2016 and gave up just two earned runs while striking out 17 batters in 16 innings. He was later added to the Cubs roster for the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Chicago went on to win its first World Series championship since 1908 when they defeated the Cleveland Indians.

The 29-year-old pitched spent the 2019 season in the Dodgers organization. He combined to make 23 appearances (19 starts) with Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, striking out 104 batters in 113 innings. The southpaw has pitched in 146 games (98 starts) during his minor league career, recording 501 strikeouts and 204 walks over 559 innings of work. Prior to his professional career, he spent three seasons at the University of Missouri, accruing the 10th-most strikeouts in school history (228). He also pitched a perfect game during his junior year at Calallen High School in Texas and went 26-4 with a 0.71 ERA and 299 strikeouts during his high school career. Zastryzny was originally selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2013 amateur draft.

"I'm excited to get out to Long Island and start playing baseball games again," said Zastryzny. "2020 was tough, but I can't wait to get to do what I love again."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 26, 2021

2016 World Series Champion Joins Ducks - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.