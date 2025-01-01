$20 Tickets for 20th Anniversary

January 1, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

As we enter 2025, we also enter the final stretch of our 20th Anniversary season.

In celebration of 20 seasons in Saint John and as a thank you to the community, we are happy to announce that adult tickets will be just $20 all in (taxes and fees included). This $20 ticket in honour of 20 seasons, is available for fans to enjoy for all remaining home games this season. This is the most affordable ticket in all of the Maritimes!

Additionally, we are going to kick off every home game with a special Happy Hour at TD Station. Come early and enjoy $6 beer, wine, coolers, and singles from when the doors open right up until puck drop. It is the perfect way to get your game night started!

With only 15 home games remaining this season, do not miss out on the action and get your tickets now at the TD Station Box Office, online at tickets.tdstation.com, or by calling (506) 657-1234.

Next Home Games:

Wednesday, January 8th @ 7pm vs. Drummondville Voltigeurs

Sunday, January 12th @ 3pm vs. Halifax Mooseheads (Family Funday)

Friday, January 17th @ 7pm vs. Charlottetown Islanders

