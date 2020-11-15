15-Year Team Ultimate Fan Week Starts Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - We have one more week that's all about you... the fans! To close out fan voting in the Springfield Cardinals 15-Year Team, presented by Mercy, we have two final rounds full of some of the most beloved position players and pitchers in team history.

The position players group will feature Randy Arozarena, Harrison Bader, Allen Craig and Xavier Scruggs. Fan voting for this group will run from 9am on Monday - 11:59pm on Tuesday on the Springfield Cardinals Facebook and Twitter pages.

The pitchers group will feature Marco Gonzales, Carlos Martinez, Shelby Miller and Jason Motte. Fan voting for this group will run from 9am on Wednesday - 11:59pm on Thursday on the Springfield Cardinals Facebook and Twitter pages.

Last week, fans selected Trevor Rosenthal as the closer in Week 10 of voting. Josh Kinney was also added to the 15-Year Team by guest expert Scott Bailes. Our starting lineup features Carson Kelly (C), Luke Voit (1B), Kolten Wong (2B), Matt Carpenter (3B), Tommy Edman (SS), Tommy Pham (OF), Dylan Carlson (OF) and Stephen Piscotty (OF). The starting rotation includes Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly and Alex Reyes.

Cardinals guest experts have added Andrew Knizner (C), Matt Adams (1B), Daniel Descalso (2B), Paul DeJong (3B), Greg Garcia (SS), Colby Rasmus (OF), Oscar Mercado (OF), Oscar Taveras (OF), Michael Wacha (SP) and Josh Kinney (RP) as their choices.

One of the Cardinals original community partners, Mercy has been the Official Sports Medicine Partner of the Springfield Cardinals since we threw our first pitch in 2005. Their invaluable relationship with the Springfield Cardinals organization and the Southwest Missouri community made them the perfect fit to help us honor the first decade and a half of Cardinals Baseball in Springfield.

