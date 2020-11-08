15-Year Team All-Time Closer Voting Begins Monday

November 8, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - This week, we need Cardinals fans to decide which shut-down reliever gets named the closer for the Springfield Cardinals 15-Year Team, presented by Mercy.

The competition for closer is between Josh Kinney, Jason Motte, Chris Perez and Trevor Rosenthal.

Fans will have two chances to vote for their favorite with polls running on the Cardinals official Twitter and Facebook platforms from 9:00 a.m. Monday morning until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. The winner will be announced Thursday on Cardinals social media during a weekly selection show hosted by Cardinals broadcaster Andrew Buchbinder.

Last week, fans selected Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly and Alex Reyes to the 15-Year Team Starting Rotation in Week 9 of voting. Michael Wacha was also added to the 15-Year Team by guest expert Ned Reynolds. Our five pitchers join Carson Kelly (C), Luke Voit (1B), Kolten Wong (2B), Matt Carpenter (3B), Tommy Edman (SS), Tommy Pham (OF), Dylan Carlson (OF) and Stephen Piscotty (OF) in the starting lineup.

Cardinals guest experts have added Andrew Knizner (C), Matt Adams (1B), Daniel Descalso (2B), Paul DeJong (3B), Greg Garcia (SS), Colby Rasmus (OF), Oscar Mercado (OF), Oscar Taveras (OF) and Michael Wacha (SP) as their choices.

One of the Cardinals original community partners, Mercy has been the Official Sports Medicine Partner of the Springfield Cardinals since we threw our first pitch in 2005. Their invaluable relationship with the Springfield Cardinals organization and the Southwest Missouri community made them the perfect fit to help us honor the first decade and a half of Cardinals Baseball in Springfield.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from November 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.