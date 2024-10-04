15 Indians Make MLB Debuts in 2024

This year's Spokane Indians team enjoyed a memorable season, clinching both the first and second half Northwest League titles before defeating Vancouver in four games for the franchise's first championship since 2008. It was a banner year for former Indians player as well, with a total of 15 making their MLB debuts with eight different organizations throughout 2024-that's more than the 2023 (8) and 2022 (6) seasons combined!

Winning big at the minor league level and producing major leaguers at a breakneck pace; it's a great time to a be Spokane Indian. A full list in chronological order of debut can be found below:

Justin Slaten | March 30th | Boston Red Sox

A third-round pick out of the University of New Mexico in 2019, Slaten struggled with the Indians that summer in a starting role (6.46 ERA in 10 GS) before finding his niche in the bullpen. The right-hander was selected by Boston in the Rule 5 Draft and was a key member of the Red Sox relief corps in 2024, finishing the year with a 6-2 record, 2.93 ERA, and 1.01 WHIP in 44 appearances.

Davis Wendzel | April 9th | Texas Rangers

The Baylor Bear standout was selected in the first round of the 2019 draft and appeared in three games with Spokane at the end of that season. Wendzel made his big league debut with the defending champions in April and would go on to appear in 27 games with the Rangers.

Ricky Vanasco | April 15th | Los Angeles Dodgers

The hard-throwing right-hander was outstanding over nine starts with the Indians in 2019 (3-1, 1.85 ERA, 59 K in 39 IP) but injuries and COVID forced Vanasco to miss the next two seasons. He returned to action in 2022 and joined the Dodgers organization the following year-making his big league debut for Los Angeles with two scoreless innings against the Nationals on April 15th.

Jordan Beck | April 30th | Colorado Rockies

Mike Honcho mashed his way to Northwest League MVP with the Spokane Indians in 2023 (.292, 20 HR, 72 RBI, .944 OPS) and found himself in the big leagues less than a year later. Beck picked up his first MLB hit on his first swing in the majors and connected on his first big league homer two weeks later. The 23-year-old missed significant time with a fractured left hand but returned to close out the season in Colorado and looks like a key building block for the Rockies in 2025 and beyond.

Tyler Ferguson | May 7th | Oakland Athletics

A member of the 2016 Spokane Indians, Ferguson spent seven years in the minors - plus added two stints in indy ball - before reaching the big leagues with the Athletics this season. The right-hander picked up his first two career strikeouts against the team that drafted him (Texas) and finished the year with a 4-2 record and 3.68 ERA in 48 games.

Angel Chivilli | June 3rd | Colorado Rockies

It took less than a year for Chivilli to advance from Spokane's bullpen to Coors Field - no small feat considering that the right-hander posted a 5.84 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with the Indians in 2023. The 22-year-old enjoyed a bounce-back season in the minors with Hartford and Albuquerque (2.20 ERA) in 2024 and ended the year with the Rockies where he picked up his first save (August 20th vs. Washington) and win (September 26th vs. St. Louis).

Adael Amador | June 9th | Colorado Rockies

A sparkplug for the Indians offense in 2023, the switch-hitting wunderkind reached the majors at just 21 years old and picked up his first big league hit in his first MLB at-bat. Amador appeared in just 10 games with the Rockies last year, but continues to rank among the team's top prospects and will look to make a return to Coors Field in 2025.

Aaron Schunk | June 29th | Colorado Rockies

A second-round pick out of the University of Georgia in 2019, Schunk struggled with the Indians in 2021 (.224/.286/.346) before returning to form with Hartford in 2022 and Albuquerque in 2023-24. He received sporadic playing time with the Rockies after joining the team in June, but closed out the season on a high note, hitting .326 (14-for-43) with two home runs and six RBIs over his last 15 games.

Tyler Phillips | July 7th | Philadelphia Phillies

A member of Spokane's starting rotation in 2016 and 2017, Phillips joined the Phillies organization in 2021 and made his big league debut with his hometown team in July. The highlight of Phillips' season came on July 27th, when the right-hander tossed a complete-game shutout against the Guardians in front of his friends and family at Citizens Bank Ballpark.

Daniel Robert | July 10th | Texas Rangers

Primarily an outfielder during his time at Auburn, Robert converted to pitching full time after being drafted by the Rangers in 2017 and was nearly unhittable with Spokane in 2019 (2-0, 0.33 ERA, 0.61 WHIP). He made a steady climb up the ladder and acquitted himself favorably in four appearances with Texas this season (1-0, 3.18 ERA).

Austin Kitchen | July 30th | Miami Marlins

The southpaw out of Coastal Carolina was signed as a free agent by the Rockies and enjoyed a solid season with the Indians in 2022 (5-1, 3.28 ERA). After a strong start to the year at Albuquerque, Kitchen was called up by the Rockies in late-June but was DFA'd before ever making an appearance at the big league level. Thankfully his story didn't end there though, as Kitchen was picked up by Miami and would go on to pitch in four games for the Marlins.

Drew Romo | August 17th | Colorado Rockies

Long considered the Rockies catcher of the future, Romo looked the part with Spokane in 2022 and earned his first call-up this August after a great year at the plate in Albuquerque. He struggled in his first taste of the big leagues, but still has the potential at just 23-years-old to be a cornerstone at Coors Field for years to come.

Seth Halvorsen | August 30th | Colorado Rockies

A seventh-round pick out of Tennessee last year, Halvorsen's speed run to the majors saw him spend just five games with the Indians before being promoted to Harford. The right-hander opened this year with the Yard Goats again and posted pedestrian numbers (4.84 ERA, WHIP) but fared better in Albuquerque (3.00 ERA) and was lights out upon joining the big league club at the end of August (2-1, 1.46 ERA, 0.811 WHIP).

Jaden Hill | September 7th | Colorado Rockies

The thought of Jaden Hill in the majors seemed nigh impossible in 2023 as the right-hander sputtered to an 0-9 record and 9.48 ERA in 16 starts with the Indians. A lot can change in a year. Hill's shift to the bullpen got him back on the fast track to Coors Field, and the 24-year-old made his big league debut just over a year after his last start in Spokane. The former LSU Tiger made nine appearances with the Rockies in the season's final month and should compete for an Opening Day roster spot with the big league club in 2025.

Isaac Collins | September 8th | Milwaukee Brewers

One of the top players (.312/.399/.495) during Spokane's first year as an affiliate of the Rockies in 2021, Collins joined the Brewers organization in 2023 and earned his first big league call-up after a great campaign with Triple-A Nashville (.273, 14 HR, 76 RBI, 24 SB). The 27-year-old picked up his first MLB hit against Colorado and was even included on Milwaukee's postseason roster for their Wild Card Series against the Mets.

