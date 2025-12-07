12.6.2025: Lexington SC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights
Published on December 6, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Spokane Zephyr FC and Lexington SC split points for the third consecutive time this season after Emma Jaskaniec headed in the opening goal and Addie McCain equalized from the penalty spot in the 89th minute.
