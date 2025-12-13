12.13.2025: Lexington SC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights

Published on December 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Gianna Gourley recorded a first-half brace while Taylor Aylmer and McKenzie Weinert scored two equalizers as Lexington SC played DC Power FC to a 2-2 draw.







