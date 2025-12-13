12.13.2025: Lexington SC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights
Published on December 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Gianna Gourley recorded a first-half brace while Taylor Aylmer and McKenzie Weinert scored two equalizers as Lexington SC played DC Power FC to a 2-2 draw.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from December 13, 2025
- DC Power FC Comes Away with 2-2 Draw against Lexington SC - DC Power FC
- Lexington SC Women Play To 2-2 Draw Vs. DC Power FC, Extend Unbeaten Streak To 14 Matches - Lexington Sporting Club
