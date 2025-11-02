11.2.2025: Charleston Battery vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
Published on November 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Aimé Mabika scored the decisive goal in a penalty shootout as No. 7 seed Rhode Island FC advanced with a 5-3 penalty shootout victory against the No. 2 seed Charleston Battery in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix after the sides had played to a scoreless draw through 120 minutes of action at Patriots Point.
