11.15.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

Published on November 15, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Robbie Mertz scored the only goal as No. 4 seed Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC claimed the Eastern Conference title with a 1-0 victory against No. 7 seed Rhode Island FC before a club-record crowd of 6,745 fans at Highmark Stadium in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix.

