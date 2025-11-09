11.09.2025: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights
Published on November 9, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video
Tampa Bay Sun FC picked up its first win of the season after Vivianne Bessette headed home a corner in the first half to earn the 1-0 road victory against Spokane Zephyr FC.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 9, 2025
