11.09.2025: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights

Published on November 9, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video







Tampa Bay Sun FC picked up its first win of the season after Vivianne Bessette headed home a corner in the first half to earn the 1-0 road victory against Spokane Zephyr FC.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.