100 Days 'Til Revs' Home Opener

(York, Pa.) - The countdown is on! York's professional baseball team, the York Revolution, returns to PeoplesBank Park 100 days from today, and the team is celebrating the occasion by previewing some of the fun awaiting fans 100 days from now.

It also announced that individual tickets for 2022 York Revolution home games will go on sale on Thursday, February 17.

The three-time Atlantic League champions will begin the new season at the Long Island Ducks on April 22. The Revolution will open at home against the Gastonia Honey Hunters on Tuesday, May 3, making Opening Day: 15th Season Celebration the first event on a packed and fun 2022 promotional schedule.

That promotional schedule will also include the return of a number of fan favorites, including Star Wars Night, Salute to Military Service, Pride in the Park, Cancer Survivor Celebration presented by Visiting Angels, Boy Scout and Girl Scout Sleepovers, Faith & Family Celebration presented by Homeland at Home, Penn State Tailgate, Motorsports Night, Sensory Friendly Night, First Responders Day presented by RBC Wealth Management, and Ladies Night presented by UPMC.

The team's 15th season will also feature new themed game events like Betty White Tribute, TV Show Game Night, Parrothead Party, Squid Games, "Ew, Mitt'$ Creek," and Halfway to Saint Paddy's Day.

"We have been looking forward to the start of our 15th season since we wrapped up our last season," said Revolution General Manager John Gibson. "Our staff has been smiling for months working on this year's offerings, and we cannot wait to celebrate our milestone with the fans who have made it possible. May 3 cannot get here soon enough."

Gibson said the coming season will also feature seven post-game fireworks shows, five weekly promotions, and three of the very popular Crab Feasts presented again by Capt. Bob's Crabs.

The team's schedule also includes games on the day of Give Local York, the daylong annual fundraiser for area nonprofits that will once again be based at the ballpark.

The Revs also have a game on the Fourth of July, when the team and its partner York Traditions will again make the game a part of July4York presented by Traditions Bank.

The complete 2022 promotional schedule will be available on the team's website, www.yorkrevolution.com, in time for the start of single-game tickets on February 17. Season memberships, business memberships, and memberships in the 1741 Club presented by UPMC, meanwhile, are on sale now for those who want to guarantee their seats before the general public grabs them up.

