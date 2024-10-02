Sports stats



Union Omaha

10.2.2024: Union Omaha vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

October 2, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Union Omaha YouTube Video


Union Omaha matches largest regular season victory in club history, hands Spokane Velocity FC largest loss in club history, as Aarón Gómez's fifth career brace, Washington native Charlie Ostrem's pair of goal contributions and Mechack Jérôme's first goal since 2016 lift Owls to 4-0 victory in early afternoon contest.
Check out the Union Omaha Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...

United Soccer League One Stories from October 2, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Union Omaha Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central