10.2.2024: Union Omaha vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

October 2, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Union Omaha matches largest regular season victory in club history, hands Spokane Velocity FC largest loss in club history, as Aarón Gómez's fifth career brace, Washington native Charlie Ostrem's pair of goal contributions and Mechack Jérôme's first goal since 2016 lift Owls to 4-0 victory in early afternoon contest.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.