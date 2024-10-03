10.2.2024: Central Valley Fuego FC vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC - Game Highlights

October 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC YouTube Video







Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC earns eighth win in 10th all-time meeting with Ice and Fire Cup rival, Central Valley Fuego FC, as Ethan Hoard's 14th goal of the season across all competitions lifts Hailstorm to 1-0 victory at Fresno State Soccer Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 3, 2024

Fuego FC Battles Bravely in Narrow Defeat on 'Fuego Kicks Cancer' Night - Central Valley Fuego FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.