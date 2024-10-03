10.2.2024: Central Valley Fuego FC vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC - Game Highlights
October 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Central Valley Fuego FC YouTube Video
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC earns eighth win in 10th all-time meeting with Ice and Fire Cup rival, Central Valley Fuego FC, as Ethan Hoard's 14th goal of the season across all competitions lifts Hailstorm to 1-0 victory at Fresno State Soccer Stadium.
Check out the Central Valley Fuego FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from October 3, 2024
- Fuego FC Battles Bravely in Narrow Defeat on 'Fuego Kicks Cancer' Night - Central Valley Fuego FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Central Valley Fuego FC Stories
- Fuego FC Battles Bravely in Narrow Defeat on 'Fuego Kicks Cancer' Night
- Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC
- Central Valley Fuego FC Partners with CREAM Fresno for Grand Re-Opening Event
- Fuego's Fire Burns Bright But Ends in a Draw Against Greenville Triumph
- Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Greenville Triumph SC