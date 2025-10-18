10.17.2025: Charlotte Independence vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

Published on October 17, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC keeps Players' Shield hopes alive with 2-1 road victory against Charlotte Independence, as Pedro Hernandez, Aaron Lombardi score early to power table-topping Red Wolves to crucial win at American Legion Memorial Stadium.







