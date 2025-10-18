10.17.2025: Charlotte Independence vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
Published on October 17, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC keeps Players' Shield hopes alive with 2-1 road victory against Charlotte Independence, as Pedro Hernandez, Aaron Lombardi score early to power table-topping Red Wolves to crucial win at American Legion Memorial Stadium.
Check out the Charlotte Independence Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from October 17, 2025
- Charlotte Drops Home Finale to Chattanooga, 2-1 - Charlotte Independence
- Westchester Soccer Club Heads to Portland this Weekend in Spoiler's Role AgainÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦ - Westchester SC
- Publix Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - South Georgia Tormenta FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.