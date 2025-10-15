10.14.2025: DC Power FC vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights

Published on October 14, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC YouTube Video







Sporting JAX earned its first clean sheet and remains undefeated on the road after a goal from Jade Pennock secured a 1-0 win against DC Power FC.







