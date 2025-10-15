GSL DC Power FC

10.14.2025: DC Power FC vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights

Published on October 14, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Sporting JAX earned its first clean sheet and remains undefeated on the road after a goal from Jade Pennock secured a 1-0 win against DC Power FC.

