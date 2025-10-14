10.13.2025: Charleston Battery vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Aaron Molloy recorded a goal and two assists to lead the Charleston Battery to a 5-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Patriots Point as 17-year-old Mexico youth international Viggo Ortiz found the net on his USL Championship debut late in the contest.







