10.11.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 11, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
Halftime substitute Catherine Zimmerman scored the late equalizer for Brooklyn FC to earn a 2-2 draw against Tampa Bay Sun FC and remain undefeated against the reigning Gainbridge Super League champions.
