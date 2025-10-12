10.11.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 11, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Halftime substitute Catherine Zimmerman scored the late equalizer for Brooklyn FC to earn a 2-2 draw against Tampa Bay Sun FC and remain undefeated against the reigning Gainbridge Super League champions.







