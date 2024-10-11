10.11.2024: Brooklyn FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights
October 11, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
DC Power FC earns its first win in club history and hands Brooklyn FC its first home loss after a stoppage time own goal secured DC the 1-0 victory on the road at Commisso Soccer Stadium.
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from October 11, 2024
- Spokane Zephyr Search for Next Win as they Host Lexington SC - Spokane Zephyr FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn FC Stories
- Brooklyn Football Club Signs Midfielder Salma Amani
- Brooklyn Football Club Announces Raising Cane's as Official Sponsor
- Brooklyn Football Club Hosts Pink Game with ACS Making Strides against Breast Cancer - Brooklyn
- Brooklyn FC's Win Streak Snapped on the Road
- Brooklyn Football Club Forward Jessica Garziano Named USL Super League Player of the Month for September