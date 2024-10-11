Sports stats



10.11.2024: Brooklyn FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights

October 11, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
DC Power FC earns its first win in club history and hands Brooklyn FC its first home loss after a stoppage time own goal secured DC the 1-0 victory on the road at Commisso Soccer Stadium.

