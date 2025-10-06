10.05.2025: Union Omaha vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

Published on October 6, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Defending champions Union Omaha clinch sixth consecutive postseason berth with 2-1 victory against FC Naples, as Owls' Prosper Kasim scores in third consecutive match, Stéfano Pinho scores winner in 64th minute at Werner Park.







