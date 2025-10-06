10.04.2025: Phoenix Rising FC vs New Mexico United - Game Highlights

Published on October 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







Talen Maples converted a stoppage-time penalty kick and Kris Shakes posted a four-save shutout to lead New Mexico United to a 1-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC to earn New Mexico its berth in the USL Championship Playoffs with a third consecutive victory.







