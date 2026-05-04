05.03.206: Monterey Bay FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

Published on May 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Jamie Webber and Jeorgio Kocevski scored second-half goals to lead FC Tulsa to a 2-1 victory against Monterey Bay FC on Sunday evening at Cardinale Stadium after the hosts had taken the lead through Ilijah Paul in the first half.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 3, 2026

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