05.03.206: Monterey Bay FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
Published on May 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Jamie Webber and Jeorgio Kocevski scored second-half goals to lead FC Tulsa to a 2-1 victory against Monterey Bay FC on Sunday evening at Cardinale Stadium after the hosts had taken the lead through Ilijah Paul in the first half.
Check out the Monterey Bay FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 3, 2026
- OCSC Falls 3-2 After Chaotic Stoppage-Time Finish - Orange County SC
- Centreville Bank Stadium Celebrates One Year of World-Class Sports and Entertainment in Pawtucket, Rhode Island - Rhode Island FC
- Newly Appointed Monterey Bay FC Head Coach, Alex Covelo, Makes Home Debut against FC Tulsa - Monterey Bay FC
- Sporting JAX Men Fall to Charleston Battery in Road Match - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Las Vegas Lights FC Defeats Lexington SC, 2-1, at Cashman Field - Las Vegas Lights FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Monterey Bay FC Stories
- Newly Appointed Monterey Bay FC Head Coach, Alex Covelo, Makes Home Debut against FC Tulsa
- Monterey Bay Football Club Announces Alex Covelo as Newly Appointed Head Coach
- Monterey Bay Football Club Announces Departure of Head Coach Jordan Stewart
- Monterey Bay FC Draw and Then Defeat Oakland Roots in Penalties to Secure First Prinx Tires USL Cup Victory
- Monterey Bay FC Begin Prinx Tires USL Cup Playing Host against Oakland Roots