USL Monterey Bay FC

05.03.206: Monterey Bay FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

Published on May 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video


Jamie Webber and Jeorgio Kocevski scored second-half goals to lead FC Tulsa to a 2-1 victory against Monterey Bay FC on Sunday evening at Cardinale Stadium after the hosts had taken the lead through Ilijah Paul in the first half.

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