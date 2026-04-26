04.25.2026: New Mexico United vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights
Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV Alta FC YouTube Video
Justin Rennicks scored the winner with 16 minutes to go as New Mexico United rallied for a 2-1 victory against AV ALTA FC in Group 2 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Isotopes Park on Satuday night after Ilias Aoumaich's opener for the visitors was cancelled out by United's Dayonn Harris.
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