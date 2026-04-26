04.25.2026: New Mexico United vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







Justin Rennicks scored the winner with 16 minutes to go as New Mexico United rallied for a 2-1 victory against AV ALTA FC in Group 2 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Isotopes Park on Satuday night after Ilias Aoumaich's opener for the visitors was cancelled out by United's Dayonn Harris.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.