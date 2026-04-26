04.25.2026: Indy Eleven vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Dylan Borczak recorded a goal and assist as Union Omaha took a 2-1 victory against Indy Eleven in Group 4 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup at Michael A. Carroll Stadium, earning Los Buhos their second victory this season against the Boys in Blue after previously downing the hosts in the U.S. Open Cup.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.