Taylor\\"s Late Home Run Sends \\"Hounds Past Riders 2-1

FRISCO, Texas - Midland's Beau Taylor homered in the top of the ninth to break a 1-1 tie, handing the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, a 2-1 loss Sunday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark in the series opener.

BIG MOMENTS * Beau Taylor broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the ninth inning, hitting a solo home run against Riders reliever Brady Feigl to give Midland a 2-1 lead. Taylor had both RBIs for the RockHounds Sunday, including an RBI single in the sixth that broke a scoreless tie. * The Riders tied the game in the bottom of the sixth on Luke Tendler's two-out double to right field, scoring Michael De Leon. * Frisco loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh, but Midland reliever Lou Trivino found a way to escape the jam and keep the game tied, setting the table for Taylor's go-ahead homer in the ninth. * Riders starter Pedro Payano and RockHounds starter Heath Fillmyer traded five scoreless frames before surrendering one run each in the sixth.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS * Luke Tendler: 3-4, two doubles, RBI * Michael De Leon: 1-3, run * Pedro Payano: 5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

NEWS AND NOTES * Pedro Payano struck out a season-high seven batters Sunday. Payano has allowed one run or fewer in three of his four Double-A starts with the Riders. * Luke Tendler is 6-8 with five RBIs in his last two games against Midland. * The Riders stranded eight runners on base, going 2-10 with runners in scoring position.

