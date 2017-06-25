Szapucki Strikes out 10 in Loss to Kannapolis

News Release

COLUMBIA, SC - Thomas Szapucki registered a season-high 10 strikeouts in Columbia's 2-1 loss to Kannapolis on Sunday night at Spirit Communications Park. The game was played in front of 8,304 fans - fourth largest crowd in franchise history.

Szapucki finished with six innings on the mound in his fourth start with Columbia (1-3, 41-31). Joe Zanghi and Matt Pobereyko were also solid out of the bullpen. The two right-handers tossed a combined two scoreless stanzas.

Dash Winningham helped the home team jump out to an early edge in the first inning. The first baseman singled to right field and knocked in Andres Gimenez. Columbia led 1-0 over Kannapolis (3-1, 42-30).

The Fireflies defense came up big with two plays at the plate in this contest. During the sixth inning, Daniel Gonzalez reached base for Kannapolis on a fielding error from third baseman Milton Ramos. Luis Gonzalez doubled to left-center field and Gene Cone cut the ball off in the gap. His relay throw was on the money to Gimenez. The shortstop hosed Daniel Gonzalez at the plate. This kept Columbia's 1-0 advantage after six frames.

The Intimidators rallied in the seventh inning. Cam Griffin (L, 0-2) absorbed four hits and two runs. However, Cone's defense showed up again, throwing out Gonzalez at the plate. The Fireflies only trailed 2-1 after the seventh.

Tim Tebow finished 0-for-2 with a walk in his final game for Columbia. The 29-year-old received a promotion and is off to the Advanced-A St. Lucie Mets.

The Fireflies hit the road and prepare for a four-game series against the Lexington Legends which begins on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Columbia has six wins against Lexington this season.

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m.

