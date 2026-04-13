G League Windy City Bulls

Yuki Kawamura Scored NBA CAREER-HIGH 14 PTS in 14 MIN!

Published on April 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Windy City Bulls YouTube Video


Check out the Windy City Bulls Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



NBA G League Stories from April 13, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central