Your 2025 Lake County Captains Are Here

December 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







(Eastlake, Ohio) - Fresh off their 2024 Midwest League Championship, the Lake County Captains, High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, are excited to announce a dynamic brand update for the 2025 (upcoming) season. These new, energetic logos, colors and uniforms honor the team's rich 33-year history and create a modernized vibrant identity for this year and beyond.

"At the heart of this is a deep connection to our history, our fans, and of course, our partnership with the Cleveland Guardians," said Jen Yorko, General Manager of the Lake County Captains.

A Nod to Tradition and Innovation

The new word marks and logos blend historic Captains' designs with contemporary ingredients. First, everyone's favorite Captain is now a swashbuckling old salt, gaining a new swagger with his wicked wide whiskers, along with an intimidating look that inspires fear in any opposing pitcher. His sly wink gets other teams wondering if he knows something that they don't! A life preserver with the team name frames him, paying homage to the team's nautical themes. This new Cap evokes the fun and excitement of Cleveland's most iconic figures.

Second is the modernized "Captain C." This letter is inspired by the Cleveland Indians' polyester-era "caveman" font and gives it a 21st century makeover. Added to the 'C' are four insignia stripes that designate the rank of captain, along with an anchor, symbolizing the team's strong roots in Lake County and its close proximity to Lake Erie.

New on-field uniforms for 2025

The Captains' redesign has also polished up the team's color palette, opting for fewer but brighter colors, including a vibrant fiery red.

Reinforcing the Guardians Partnership

As the High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, the Lake County Captains continue to heighten their close relationship with their MLB club. The new Captains font is in a blocky-style just like Cleveland's and you'll find the Guards logo on the sleeves on all four of Lake County's jerseys. This integrates smoothly with the Guardians' visual identity, ensuring that fans of both teams feel a shared connection.

A New Era means new hats! Be the first to represent the Caps with our exclusive New Era 59Fifty Collection- available in very limited quantities, so grab yours before they're gone!

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from December 3, 2024

Your 2025 Lake County Captains Are Here - Lake County Captains

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.