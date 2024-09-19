Sports stats



York United FC

York United's Brian Wright Joins Kristian Jack to Preview Huge Friday Night Clash vs Cavalry FC

September 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
York United FC YouTube Video


Kristian Jack caught up with York United FC's Brian Wright at the Allstate Canada Soccer Show on Sunday to preview Friday night's huge #CanPL match at home against Cavalry FC
Check out the York United FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from September 19, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central