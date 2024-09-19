York United's Brian Wright Joins Kristian Jack to Preview Huge Friday Night Clash vs Cavalry FC

September 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC YouTube Video







Kristian Jack caught up with York United FC's Brian Wright at the Allstate Canada Soccer Show on Sunday to preview Friday night's huge #CanPL match at home against Cavalry FC

