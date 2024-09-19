Preview: Atlético Ottawa v Pacific FC September 22

September 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has narrowed the gap to the summit of the Canadian Premier League (CPL), trailing league leaders Forge FC by three points with five matches remaining. Ottawa was held to a 2-2 draw against fourth-placed Cavalry FC last weekend, having taken the lead twice, in a record-breaking match on multiple fronts.

After two consecutive away matches, Atlético returns to TD Place on Sunday, September 22nd, facing Pacific FC (KO 2pm ET, live on OneSoccer) as we celebrate our local Franco-Ontarian culture in the 'Célébration Franco-Ontarienne' Match. Click here to read more.

Here's everything you need to know before Sunday's clash in Ottawa.

Atlético Ottawa sits in second place in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table after 23 matches in the 2024 season (10-8-5), trailing Forge FC by three points.

Last time out in the CPL, Atlético drew away to Cavalry FC (2-2).

Goal(s): Manny Aparicio, Rubén del Campo

Last time out in the CPL, Pacific FC (5th place, 7-6-10) were held to a 2-2 draw away at 10-man Halifax Wanderers.

Finding the back of the net twice last week-end also set a new club record for goals scored in a single season (all competitions) with Atlético's 45th and 46th strikes.

Ottawa has now equalled the most goals scored in a CPL season (38), and a single goal this Sunday will set a new record.

Rubén del Campo has now set a new record for goals scored in a single season (all competitions) for Atlético Ottawa with his 13th strike of the campaign against Cavalry.

Del Campo's record-setting goal last Sunday took the striker two clear in the race for the Golden Boot (11 goals).

Spanish team-mate Dani Morer also set a new record for assists provided in a single season (7 assists - all comps).

Star midfielder Ollie Bassett will become the player with the most appearances in club history (86 appearances - all competitions) on Sunday should he feature against Pacific FC.

Bassett is also the club's record goal scorer (25 goals) and assists provider (11).

Atlético Ottawa is celebrating the local francophone community in the "Célébration Franco-Ontarienne" match.

September 25 is "Franco-Ontarian Day". This day officially recognizes the Francophone community's contributions to the cultural, historical, social, economic, and political landscape of our province. Click here to read more.

Unless they meet in the CPL playoffs, this is the final 2024 match-up (all competitions) between Atlético and Pacific FC (2-1-2).

Atlético and Pacific met often early in the season, with Pacific emerging victorious over two legs in the TELUS Canadian Championship quarter-finals (agg. 2-1).

Sandwiched between the two quarter-final legs, Atlético came out as narrow victors away to Pacific early in the season thanks to Del Campo's strike (1-0).

A narrow defeat at TD Place (1-0) followed before a convincing 3-0 victory on the West Coast as Abou Sissoko, Ilias Iliadis and Rubén del Campo scored for Atleti.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 6W-6D-7L; 20 goals scored, 21 goals conceded

2024 CPL PLAYOFF PICTURE: At a glance...

League leaders Forge FC (41 points) will clinch a spot in the playoffs this weekend if the avoid defeat away to Vancouver FC (6th - 26 points).

Atlético Ottawa sits in second place, facing fifth-placed Pacific FC (27 points) this weekend at TD Place.

Ottawa will qualify for the playoffs with a victory against Pacific and if Vancouver fails to defeat Forge.

York United (3rd) hosts Cavalry FC (4th) on Friday night.

Ottawa (38 pts), York (36 pts) and Cavalry (35 pts) are all within three points of each other.

Halifax Wanderers FC (24 pts) currently occupies 7th place, three points behind Pacific in the final playoff spot, with Valour FC in 8th (23 points).

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from September 19, 2024

Preview: Atlético Ottawa v Pacific FC September 22 - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.