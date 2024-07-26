York United FC Tops Atlético Ottawa, 4-1

July 26, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









York United FC versus Atlético Ottawa

(Atletico Ottawa) York United FC versus Atlético Ottawa(Atletico Ottawa)

OTTAWA, ON - In a clash of the top two teams in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) so far in 2024, Atlético Ottawa fell to the match's small margins, as York United survived by the width of the post and crossbar before capitalizing on their chances in Toronto.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa remains top of the CPL table (8-5-3) following a 4-1 defeat away to York United FC (2nd place, 8-3-5).

Score: 0-1. Ollie Bassett gave Ottawa the lead with a powerful strike from outside the penalty area (6'). Assist Ballou Tabla.

Score: 1-1. Sam Adegkube equalized for the hosts with a header (41').

Score: 2-1. Atlético hit the crossbar before York's Juan Cordova's effort crept past Nathan Ingham (51').

Score: 3-1. Rubén del Campo struck the post but York doubled their lead as Mo Babouli's effort was deflected beyond the diving Ingham (78').

Score: 4-1. Brian Wright completed the score (89').

Atlético out-shot their opponents 12-9 (5-5 on target) whilst also striking to woodwork twice as Bassett hit the crossbar with the scores level and Del Campo struck the post with the match balanced finely at 2-1.

Atlético Ottawa would like to thank the travelling supporters, organized by Capital City Supporters Group, who once again made the journey to support the team on the road.

Ottawa's next home match is against Cavalry FC on Saturday, August 3 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer) for "Kai's Big Night" in collaboration with the Eastern Ontario Potcake Rescue.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.