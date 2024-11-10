York United FC Mutually Part Ways with Head Coach Benjamín Mora

November 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC News Release







York United FC today announced that they have mutually parted ways with Head Coach Benjamín Mora.

"We are grateful to Benjamín for everything he brought to the club," says Ricardo Pasquel, General Manager and President of York United FC.

"Over the past five months, we achieved a lot and set new standards. Benjamín led by example and instilled a sense of belief in the group that will be harnessed moving forward. We wish him well for the future."

"The process of finding a new Head Coach is already underway. Inevitably, there is quite a lot of interest in the position and a large number of candidates to meet with. We are extremely excited by what's ahead and look forward to building on the solid foundations laid in 2024."

Mora arrived at The Nine Stripes in early June and oversaw a total of 22 games. The campaign culminated in qualification for the postseason and a first ever home playoff fixture.

