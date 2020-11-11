York Traditions Bank Helps Revs Get 'Spruce'd Up" for Local Charities

(York, Pa.) - "Deck the concourse" may not be how the carol goes, but that's what the York Revolution and York Traditions Bank are doing in the age of socially-distanced holiday celebrations. The longtime partners have invited area businesses to sponsor and decorate trees and raise money for charities in the process.

Spruce'd Up: A Celebration of Trees presented by York Traditions Bank will gather more than three dozen trees on the concourse of PeoplesBank Park and invite the York community to stroll through the festive display and vote for their favorite trees. The free admission for the public and donations to both Revolution sponsor Community Aid and the charities of the top three decorators will all be possible thanks to York Traditions Bank's support.

"This is the kind of generosity and support of the York area we have enjoyed from York Traditions over the years and just the latest reminder of how fortunate we are to have them both as a sponsor and a part of our community," said Revolution Vice President of Business Development Nate Tile.

The free family-friendly event will kick off Friday, November 27, and be open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday until December 20. It will feature holiday music, special offers on Revolution merchandise, and themed entertainment on Saturday nights. Santa Claus will visit November 28, local music groups will lead a "Sing-A-Long" on December 5, Greater York Dance will be featured on "Dance Night" on December 12, and Santa's elves will assist kids in "Santa's Workshop" on December 19.

The outdoor yet covered event will allow visitors to enjoy the participating companies' creations while still adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

"We are very excited about this latest creative collaboration with the Revs," said Gene Draganosky, President and CEO of York Traditions Bank. "We are so happy to have partnered on a celebration that supports great causes in a safe environment - even in the midst of a pandemic - to benefit the community in which we live and work."

