York Halloween Parade Marks 70 Years this Sunday

(York, Pa.): Time flies when you're having a scary good time!

Just like that, the York Halloween Parade presented by York Traditions Bank is ready to take its 70th annual stroll through the streets of York this Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Saved from extinction years ago by York Traditions Bank and Eventive (the event planning and production division of the York Revolution), the York Halloween Parade presented by York Traditions Bank will mark its anniversary with floats and entries with the theme of "A Tribute to Seven Decades."

Further adding to the nostalgia, YWCA Director of Youth Services Mike Smith, who founded the now revered Temple Guard Drill Team and debuted the troupe in the parade more than 20 years ago, will serve as Grand Marshal of the 2019 edition.

The parade will again begin at The York Fairgrounds at 2:00 p.m. and travel east on Market Street from Richland Avenue to Broad Street in downtown York. The route will feature a number of vendors, as well as a Family Fun Zone on the corner of Market and George Streets from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. The Family Fun Zone will include games and inflatables for the kids, music, and more!

"This year's event is particularly special to us," said Eugene Draganosky, President & CEO of York Traditions Bank, the parade sponsor for the sixth straight year. "We have always felt it important to help our community preserve traditions and celebrations like the city's annual Halloween Parade. To make possible the 70th anniversary of what so many in that community have loved over the years is a real source of pride to us. We look forward to what our neighbors and customers do to mark this historic occasion."

For more information, visit www.yorkhalloweenparade.com.

