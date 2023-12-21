York County SPCA Wins $3,000 Traditions Bank Donation Thanks to NUTEC

(York, Pa.) - The tree decorated by NUTEC featuring pups of all kinds, stole the hearts - and votes - of visitors to this year's Spruce'D Up presented by Traditions Bank.

The win has earned NUTEC's selected nonprofit, the York County SPCA, a $3,000 donation from event sponsor Traditions Bank. More than 1,000 votes were cast by visitors to Spruce'D Up between December 1 and 16 at WellSpan Park.

Second place and a donation of $1,500 went to Bikers Against Child Abuse for the motorcycle-inspired tree sponsored by the Harley-Davidson Motor Company, York Vehicle Operations Plant.

The third-place tree was themed around one of the most popular movies of 2023, the Barbie Movie and sponsored by Bennet Williams Commercial Real Estate, which earned a $500 donation for its benefitting nonprofit, House of Hope York, PA.

"Thank you so much to the thousands of people who attended Spruce'D Up and the sponsors who supported terrific organizations doing so much good in our area," said York Revolution President Eric Menzer. "We are thrilled to congratulate to the decorators of the winning trees and their nonprofit beneficiaries, and we are grateful to Traditions Bank for providing another festive, free event to our community and contributing to that community at the same time."

