YMCA and Obscurus Crossfit Partner with Prowlers

YMCA and Obscurus Fitness will serve as the Port Huron Prowlers workout partners throughout the season.

The YMCA is a non profit organization, located in 10,000 different neighborhoods across the country. The YMCA is driven by bringing meaningful change in individuals and communities. The Prowlers participate in a variety of youth programs that the YMCA offers to kids in the area. "The YMCA partnership is one that we really enjoy being a part of. Its great to be involved with them and the programs they offer to the youth. Just this summer alone we have spoken to the children about health and nutrition, as well as participated in the sport section of their summer program," Pace stated. The Port Huron YMCA is located at 1525 3rd St, Port Huron, MI, and has been a centerpiece of the Blue Water Area for decades.

Obscurus Crossfit, located at 3777 Lapeer Road in Port Huron, MI. Aims to make the Prowlers the best athletes they can. Offering not only crossfit classes but bootcamp classes as well, Obscurus Crossfit offers a wide variety of workout programs tailored to fit your lifestyle. Coach Joe Pace was excited for this partnership, talking about how this will help the Prowlers reach their full potential. "Graham and I have been trying to get in their as much as we can. The workouts are amazing, we are usually sweating after the warm-up. It'll be a great asset for the players to utilize this upcoming season," Pace said.

Look for the Prowlers at both locations when they arise this October. If you are interested in a membership to either the YMCA or Obscurus Fitness, contact them today.

