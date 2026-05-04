Yellow Cards. a Comeback. the Coffee Cup Decided: New England vs Seattle: Highlights: MLR 2026

Published on May 4, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

New England Free Jacks YouTube Video







@TheNewEnglandFreeJacks had the Coffee Cup in their hands. First-half control, a six-point lead, and a crowd that believed. How did the second half play out? @seattleseawolvesrugby







Major League Rugby Stories from May 4, 2026

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