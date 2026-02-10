Year 1, Episode 4: Georgia Amoore

Published on February 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Growing through adversity

With the help of her teammates, Georgia Amoore learned how to remain positive and embrace the journey that is recovery. Year 1 for Amoore involved being around great people and embracing the small details that will make her game better.

