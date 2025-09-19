Year 1 - All-Star State of Mind
Published on September 18, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
The spotlight returns to Georgia Amoore and Saniya Rivers as the third episode of Year 1 rewinds to All-Star Weekend. Georgia, still sidelined, finds strength in connection-sharing moments with W legends and fans in Indy. Saniya, on the other hand, trades her jersey for a mic-proving she's just as dynamic as a media correspondent as she is a player.
From draft night reflections to her current day-to-day, Aziaha James pulls back the curtain on her first few months in the league. With JJ Quinerly and Paige Bueckers by her side, watch her realize she belongs in real-time - not just as a rookie, but as a force in the W.
