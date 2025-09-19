Year 1 - All-Star State of Mind

Published on September 18, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)







The spotlight returns to Georgia Amoore and Saniya Rivers as the third episode of Year 1 rewinds to All-Star Weekend. Georgia, still sidelined, finds strength in connection-sharing moments with W legends and fans in Indy. Saniya, on the other hand, trades her jersey for a mic-proving she's just as dynamic as a media correspondent as she is a player.

From draft night reflections to her current day-to-day, Aziaha James pulls back the curtain on her first few months in the league. With JJ Quinerly and Paige Bueckers by her side, watch her realize she belongs in real-time - not just as a rookie, but as a force in the W.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 18, 2025

